WWE legend believes The Rock paid tribute to a late Hall of Famer in a recent segment

The Rock has been nothing short of vicious in his recent segments. Targeting his nemesis, Cody Rhodes, The Final Boss has left The American Nightmare beaten and bloody in the last two episodes of RAW. Of the two beatings, undoubtedly the worst one was last week when he caught Rhodes off guard. However, according to one WWE legend, there was more to that segment than just pure violence.

Mick Foley, a close friend and former tag team partner of The Rock, recently analyzed the segment on his YouTube channel. Watching it for the first time, Foley, being the wrestling savant that he is spotted a few things, that the average fan may have missed out on. One of the things he spotted, is what he believes was a tribute on Rock's part to the late great Hall of Famer, Terry Funk.

Funk, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009 passed away in August last year. Mick Foley pointed out while watching the beatdown, that The Rock used a toolbox at one point in the segment. He believes that this was a nod to Terry Funk, who often used toolboxes in his matches and segments.

"Oh! Nod to Terry Funk I'd say. He was the master of the toolbox!" said Mick Foley. [From 0:42 to 0:46]

It certainly was a great spot by Foley, but there is no confirmation if this is true. The Rock hasn't acknowledged this, but that's probably because he's leaning into his character as a heel. Either way, it's nice to know that Terry Funk may have had a role to play in that segment.

The Rock has another gift planned for "Mama Rhodes" apart from the belt

In the last few weeks, The Rock has made it clear that he plans on gifting a belt to Cody's mom covered in the blood of her son. It certainly isn't the kind of present a mother would like to receive, but it's all part of the story. In fact, The Brahma Bull has identified another present for her.

Reaching out to a fan via X, The Final Boss shared a picture of a painting the fan had made of him from the night he first beat up Cody Rhodes. Praising the fan for her skill, he requested her to sell it to him, all to gift it to "Mama Rhodes."

Check out The Rock's tweet here.

Say what you will, but the Hollywood star is playing his part as a heel well. Having served as a babyface for so long, one would expect him to have struggled with the sudden change in character. But, he has taken it in stride, and now almost everyone in the WWE Universe wants to see him fail at WrestleMania 40.

