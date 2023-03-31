WWE legend Beth Phoenix sends a heartfelt message to her husband Edge ahead of his Hell in a Cell Match

Beth Phoenix recently took to social media to send a heartfelt message to her husband and WWE legend, Edge.

This weekend at WrestleMania 39, The Rated-R Superstar will face Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell Match to bring an end to the feud between The Hall of Famer and Judgment Day.

Taking to Instagram, Phoenix sent her best wishes to her husband and claimed that this weekend will be unforgettable.

"Love ya. This weekend will be unforgettable," wrote Phoenix

At this year's Elimination Chamber premium live event, Edge and Phoenix teamed up for a Mixed Tag Team match against Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.

The Hall of Fame duo were victorious against the two Judgment Day members. However, the issues between Edge and Balor are far from over.

WWE legend Booker T gave his take on Edge vs. Finn Balor

Edge will face Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39 and according to Booker T, this could be the Hall of Famer's last match.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker claimed that a match against Balor would be a solid way for The Rated-R Superstar to end his career. He said:

"Hell in a Cell match with Finn, might be a hell of a way to go out," Booker T began. "You know those fighters, they go out there and have that one last fight, and then they take their gloves out, leave them in the middle of the ring? This might be that moment for Edge."

The feud between Edge and The Judgment Day began many months ago when the faction betrayed their former leader. This led to Balor being recruited into the group.

At last year's WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, Edge lost in an "I Quit" Match against Balor.

