  • WWE legend Beth Phoenix shares heartbreaking update

By Aashrit Satija
Published Aug 20, 2025 07:35 GMT
Beth Phoenix is a former Divas Champion [Image credits: star's Instagram]

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently took to social media to share an extremely heartbreaking update. The legend also asked her followers for help.

Beth Phoenix is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The 44-year-old has been in the pro wrestling world since 2001. She made a huge name for herself in World Wrestling Entertainment by winning several titles, including the Divas Championship and the Women's Championship. Phoenix last competed inside the ring at Elimination Chamber 2023, where she teamed up with her husband, Edge (Adam Copeland), to lock horns with Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a heartbreaking update about a 14-year-old child, Sundari Anders-Hopegen, who has been missing in North Carolina. Phoenix shared a report that highlighted the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has been trying to locate the child. The report also shared some details on Sundari's appearance. Beth also asked her followers to share the report as much as possible and help bring Sundari home.

"Please share to help bring home Sundari safely [praying hands emoji]," she wrote.

Check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story below:

Beth Phoenix opened up about her surprise participation in the WWE Royal Rumble

Beth Phoenix was a surprise participant in the 2010 Men's Royal Rumble. She was only the second woman at the time, after the late great Chyna, to wrestle in a men's competition.

The former WWE Divas Champion recently took to Instagram to share her thoughts on it. Phoenix highlighted that she was the only woman, apart from Chyna, at the time to participate in the Men's Royal Rumble. The legend added that she did not share the news with anyone before the match as she feared she might lose the opportunity.

"Royal Rumble 2010. I was a 'surprise' being only the second woman to enter the Royal Rumble following in the footsteps of the 9th Wonder of the World #Chyna. I was told 3 weeks before the event. I told NO ONE. Even my parents. I feared that if it leaked before, I would lose my chance," Phoenix wrote.

Many people want to see Beth Phoenix back in WWE, but she is rumored to join AEW as her husband, Edge (Adam Copeland), is currently signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion. It will be interesting to see what the legend has planned for her future in the pro wrestling world.

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

