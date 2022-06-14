"I could see it become heated" - Booker T on real-life feud between two WWE and AEW stars

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on the real-life fight between Chris Jericho and MVP, stating that the two are "bonafide men" who can handle themselves.

For those unaware, WWE Superstar MVP and AEW star Chris Jericho reportedly had an altercation at a hotel after last week's Dynamite show. The AEW star was speaking to Matt Hardy when MVP arrived, and the two had a tense confrontation, with Jericho calling the WWE RAW star a "jobber."

Booker T spoke about the real-life feud between Jericho and MVP on his Hall of Fame podcast, stating that both men are opinionated on politics and understood how it could have led to an argument.

"Both of these guys are my friends and both of these guys have very, very opinionated perspectives on stuff like that [politics] and I could see it become heated a little bit. But, as far as the situation goes, I really can't speak as far as what I've been reading as far as them meeting each other at a hotel, argument ensued, I don't have any first-hand knowledge. But, if any two guys could get heated and perhaps get into it, it would be Chris Jericho and MVP - both of these guys are bonafide men and they can handle themselves" said Booker T. [From 32:50 to 33:45]

Hall of Fame co-host Brad Gilmore stated that MVP and Jericho had previously raved about each other in interviews and were once friends.

Why did WWE star MVP and AEW star Chris Jericho fall out?

It seems that Jericho and MVP had a falling out after the latter asked the former to delete a tweet about the US Presidential race back in 2020.

"Im not a political person, but is it strange to anybody else, that for the first time ever, we have to wait a day...2 days...5 days...10 days...to find out who won the the presidential race?" asked Jericho.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo This may or may not be the reason for their falling out but this is MVP and Chris Jericho’s last social media interaction. This may or may not be the reason for their falling out but this is MVP and Chris Jericho’s last social media interaction. https://t.co/VxNSycm5tY

The tweet did not sit well with MVP, who asked Jericho to delete it. The WWE star confirmed that Jericho blocked him after that interaction on Twitter, perhaps the reason for their recent public argument.

