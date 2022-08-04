WWE legend Booker T says controversial spot in Ric Flair's match "wasn't a great moment"

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wasn't pleased to see Ric Flair fake a heart attack during his farewell match as he felt that the fans in the arena would've been scared.

WWE legend Ric Flair wrestled for the last time in his career on Sunday, when he teamed up with his son-in-law, Andrade to face Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. During the match, Flair - who has had a number of health issues in recent years - faked a heart attack to poke Lethal in the eye.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame show, Booker T said that the fake heart attack spot wasn't a great moment in the match.

"It wasn't, you know what, man, that wasn't a great moment. That wasn't the greatest moment in the world. A man faking a heart attack to poke somebody in the eye. I get it, it was a good spot but a lot of people in that damn arena perhaps were scared as hell. That's just like me getting in a wheelchair and walking, somebody wheeling me around and parking in a handicapped spot. You don't do that kind of stuff," said Booker T. [From 1:23:30 to 1:24:02]

Booker T understands that Flair was playing with the psychology of his opponent, but he still believes a heart attack spot wasn't needed.

WWE legend Ric Flair came out of his final match unscathed

The 73-year-old icon was busted open and bled profusely during the match. The Nature Boy, though, was reportedly in good health when he was checked on by doctors after he went backstage.

"He was obviously spent after the bout, but after resting and being checked out, he was saying he was starving and wanted to go eat. So, as scary some of the PPV bout was, we are told Flair is fine and heading out for the rest of his evening in Nashville," said PWInsider's Mike Johnson.

The WWE Hall of Famer had a number of health issues in 2017, which was one of the major concerns for his fans ahead of his final match.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Hall of Fame and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far