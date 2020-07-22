Booker T recently drew an interesting comparison between Dolph Ziggler and Roman Reigns. WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler moved to RAW last month and immediately set his sights on the WWE Championship. He challenged Drew Mcintyre for the title at Extreme Rules, but the latter retained his championship.

As confirmed on this week's episode of RAW, Dolph Ziggler will challenge Drew McIntyre in a title match once again next week. While some may be content with 'The Showoff' regularly featuring in the title picture others don't hold the same opinion.

Booker T on what Dolph Ziggler did different from Roman Reigns in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discusses Dolph Ziggler's run in WWE on his podcast, "The Hall of Fame". He pointed out that during his younger days, Ziggler focused on stealing the show instead of being selfish like Roman Reigns or Shawn Michaels.

Booker T believes that it is the one trait needed in every WWE Superstar who wishes to be a champion in WWE. Hence, Superstars like Randy Orton, Shawn Michaels, and Roman Reigns need to look good from a certain angle in certain matches.

Highlighting the difference between Dolph Ziggler and Roman Reigns, Booker T noted:

"Dolph Ziggler has spent a lot of time going out there and just wanting to be the guy to steal the show. That right there doesn’t equate to championships a lot of times. Shawn Michaels has been called Mr. WrestleMania for many years, but go back and look at Shawn Michaels’ record at WrestleMania. He lost more than he won at WrestleMania. He stole the show a lot of times but he didn’t win a lot of those matches. Shawn Michaels, unlike Randy Orton 14-time world champion, we don’t talk about Shawn Michaels’ world championships."

can you please untag me from your never-ending convo about me & how you know more than the rock about who’s good and who sucks at wrestling? — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 18, 2020

"We talk about Shawn Michaels stealing the show. You have to wonder if Dolph Ziggler wasted a decade-plus being the guy wanting to go out there and steal the show opposed to wanting to be like a Roman Reigns, the guy. Dolph Ziggler was a guy that wanted to go out and perform better than anybody else as opposed to going out and being selfish. World champions, those guys are selfish. They have to be in certain frames of certain matches."

Booker T praised Dolph Ziggler for the kind of work he did inside the ring and appreciated the latter's efforts in making his opponents look better during the matches which makes him different from the likes of Roman Reigns.

However, he still thinks that Ziggler did things differently back in his younger days which has led to his current position on the roster. On the other hand, working like Roman Reigns or Shawn Michaels could have made things different for Ziggler in WWE.

"Not that you are not thinking about your opponent or anything like that, but you have to know how to think about yourself and you have to know how to get yourself over above all else. I really think Dolph Ziggler, not taking away anything from him because he is a great worker, but I think Dolph Ziggler in his younger days thought about going out there and being the show stopped." ( H/t WrestlingNews.co)

While Ziggler does have another shot at the WWE Championship on RAW next week, it is highly unlikely that we will see the title change hands. Following that, WWE's booking of Dolph Ziggler on RAW should be exciting to watch.