"If Ric Flair could do it, I could do it too" - WWE legend on returning to the ring

WWE Legend Booker T has said that he could get back in the ring if an opportunity came his way.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer discussed news about Ric Flair returning to the ring, on his Hall of Fame show. He was asked by a fan about him returning to the ring, like Flair.

The Hall of Famer stated that he is not desperate to get back in the ring, but isn't closing the door about stepping back into the squared circle:

"I'm not looking for any itch to scratch or anything like that [returning to the ring], but I always say, if the opportunity was to come, I think I would take it. I think I would get back in the ring just to see what I've got. That's one of those things where you're testing yourself. I don't think it would be for anybody, other than my son Kendrick, maybe. But I don't think it would be anybody other than myself, just to see if I could still do it. I would take the chance. [From 1:17:24 to 1:17:55]

The Hall of Famer said that he's still hitting the weights in the gym and seems to be inspired by Ric Flair's recent announcement about returning to the ring:

"I'm still in the gym throwing up the iron, so I think if Ric Flair could do it, I could do it too." [From 1:18:12 to 1:18:20]

The Hall of Famer stated that he will continue to train and claimed that he's pushing himself to the end. Booker T has wrestled a few times in recent years at his Reality of Wrestling show.

When is WWE legend Ric Flair set to return to the ring?

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy



I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man!



Now We Go To School!



WOOOOO!



TIX: twitter.com/marcraimondi/s… Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi Legendary wrestler Ric Flair to step in the ring one final time in July, according to sources espn.com/wwe/story/_/id… Legendary wrestler Ric Flair to step in the ring one final time in July, according to sources espn.com/wwe/story/_/id… The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions!I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man!Now We Go To School!WOOOOO!TIX: RicFlairsLastMatch.com The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions!I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man!Now We Go To School!WOOOOO!TIX: RicFlairsLastMatch.com twitter.com/marcraimondi/s… https://t.co/eVCaiefDpf

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair confirmed recent rumors about him returning to the squared circle, announcing that he will wrestle in a match on July 31st for Jim Crockett Promotions.

This will be Flair's final match in pro wrestling and will take place in Nashville, Tennessee.

Recent reports have indicated that Flair will be in a six-man tag team match, teaming up with FTR to take on Rock & Roll Express and Flair's old rival Ricky Steamboat.

Edited by Anirudh