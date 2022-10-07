Booker T says he doesn't trust WWE guest star; calls out a "conflict of interest"

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has explained why UFC legend Daniel Cormier is not a good option as a special guest referee at Extreme Rules 2022.

WWE recently announced that Cormier will be the guest referee in the Fight Pit Match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion appeared via satellite on last week's RAW and told the two to stop bickering and train for their upcoming fight.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that Cormier doesn't have the experience of being a referee.

"I'm not too keen on this situation as far as Daniel Cormier being the special guest referee. First of all, Daniel Cormier knows nothing about refereeing," said Booker T. [2:41-2:55]

He continued that he could not trust Cormier as the former UFC star's past differences with Riddle can cause a conflict of interest.

"I really don't know if we can trust this guy. I don't know what his modus operandi really truly is. We know in the past Daniel Cormier has had a problem with Riddle. So to put Daniel Cormier in the ring as special guest referee in a match that Riddle is in, it is a conflict of interest right off the bat. This thing could go sour real quick." [3:47-4:29]

The co-host of the podcast, Brad Gilmore, suggested Ken Shamrock as an alternative option as the special guest referee, which Booker T agreed with.

Former WWE commentator also pointed out issues with Daniel Cormier as a special guest referee

Former RAW commentator Jimmy Smith also has some doubts about Cormier as a special guest referee.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Breaking:



Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday’s Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8.



No, seriously. It’s really happening. Oct. 8.



Incredible. Breaking:Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday’s Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8. No, seriously. It’s really happening. Oct. 8. Incredible. https://t.co/Ri8tHOTcU1

Smith stated that the WWE fanbase may not know who Cormier is, going by the reaction that the RAW crowd had to his appearance on the show.

He also highlighted the fact that the UFC great may not know how to produce a match in the ring, which is an important job of a pro wrestling official.

Do you think Daniel Cormier is the right option as a special guest referee? Sound off in the comments section.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Hall of Fame and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes