WWE legend breaks silence following major return after 733 days at Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event was an action-packed event with three championship matches, a contract signing, and a Battle of the Behemoths. In a stunning moment, WWE Hall of Famer The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase made his return to WWE programming after 733 days at the event.

Ted DiBiase, also known as The Million Dollar Man, is a former King of The Ring winner and was the inaugural Million Dollar Champion. DiBiase saw great success in his career as both a wrestler and a manager. The Million Dollar Man has managed many all-time greats like The Ringmaster, who later came to be known as Stone Cold Steve Austin. DiBiase last appeared at the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW: RAW is XXX. He made a backstage appearance along with Mike Rotunda at the event.

After the show, DiBiase went on his Instagram and posted a video of himself enjoying the Saturday night spectacle ringside. In the caption, he stated:

"That was quite a contract signing and I was ringside for it at #SNME! What a night it’s been so far!"

The event also saw the return of many WWE legends like Dory Funk Jr. and the inaugural Royal Rumble match winner, Hacksaw Jim Duggan.

LA Knight, Cameron Grimes, and Ted DiBiase in WWE

Ted DiBiase returned to WWE programming on the April 27, 2021, episode of NXT. He was seen in a jewelry store, showing off his gold watch to Grimes. This led to a series of interactions between the two where the Hall of Famer would cost Cameron his matches or even outdo him at auctions. The two were set to have a million-dollar face-off where Grimes was attacked by LA Knight.

LA Knight and Cameron Grimes met in a Ladder Match for The Million Dollar Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, where Knight became champion. Knight later turned on the Million Dollar Man and attacked him, and Grimes saved DiBiase from Knight's assault. The two later met at TakeOver 36 where Grimes won the title back.

The storyline ended in August when Grimes handed the title back to DiBiase, who handed him a replica and drove away with his signature booming laugh.

