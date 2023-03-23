WWE legend on Bret Hart refusing to lose matches

Bret Hart is widely viewed as one of the greatest in-ring performers in wrestling history. Jacques Rougeau, a former opponent of The Hitman, has opened up about the pros and cons of working with the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Rougeau, aka The Mountie, shared the ring with Hart more than 100 times between 1986 and 1994. One of their most notable matches took place on January 17, 1992, when Rougeau defeated Hart at a live event to capture the Intercontinental Championship.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the three-time Tag Team Champion confirmed that Hart sometimes refused to lose matches:

"Very, very good," Rougeau said when asked about his relationship with Hart. "In the ring, outside the ring, he was a great, great, great friend of mine. The only thing about Bret, he was hard to do business with. Bret was a guy that was (…) he didn't like to do jobs [lose]. For one reason or another, we were always taught do what the boss wants and then you'll get somewhere. He had the philosophy of, 'Don't do any jobs and you'll get somewhere.'" [0:08 – 0:37]

Kevin Nash once said that Hart's refusal to lose against him played a part in his decision to leave WWE for WCW in 1996.

Jacques Rougeau's opinion on Bret Hart as a person

Despite having contrasting views on match outcomes, Jacques Rougeau has nothing but respect for Bret Hart.

The former Intercontinental Champion is also grateful that his fellow Canadian appeared on his podcast in 2020:

"We never had a conflict, never have," Rougeau said. "He was on my podcast two years ago, did my podcast during COVID and stuff. I meet him, I was with him in England, we laughed, we joked, and I started with his dad. I love him to death." [0:41 – 0:51]

Rougeau previously told Sportskeeda Wrestling about Hart's behavior behind the scenes. He said the WWE legend made everyone laugh by drawing cartoons of co-workers in the locker room.

What are your thoughts on Bret Hart? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes