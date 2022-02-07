"It was his idea" - WWE legend opens up about Brock Lesnar and Goldberg being mentioned on TNA TV

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed that it was Vince Russo's idea to mention Goldberg and Brock Lesnar on TNA television way back in 2007. The WWE legend made the revelation while talking about the 'Against All Odds' show from 2007 on his podcast.

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg, who left Vince McMahon's company in 2004, were free agents at the time, and TNA (IMPACT Wrestling) capitalized on it by having Kurt Angle namedrop them in a promo.

Angle said most fans believed Goldberg would eventually wrestle for TNA, and the company stuck to the narrative by playing it up on its programming. Kurt Angle was appreciative of Vince Russo's plan, as he noted below:

"Well, Vince Russo was the creative guy behind this. It was his idea to mention Brock Lesnar and Goldberg, and I thought it was a good idea. A lot of fans thought when I came in that it was Goldberg. So, you know, we were just trying to keep with that storyline that Goldberg could possibly come in there. So, it wasn't a bad idea to do that," stated Kurt Angle. [16:31 - 16:55]

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg were reported to be 'hot' and unhappy with their names being used by TNA.

While Kurt Angle didn't have conversations with his former colleagues, the Olympic gold medalist couldn't understand why Lesnar and Goldberg would have any problems with free publicity.

"No, they didn't (talk to him about the issues), but I don't understand why they would be so hot. I mean, this is publicity. They were free agents at the time. Anytime someone talks about a wrestler and not in a negative way, it's always good publicity," added the former WWE champion. [17:38 - 17:51]

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar will wrestle at WWE Elimination Chamber

Goldberg returned on the latest episode of SmackDown and challenged Roman Reigns to a match at the upcoming Elimination Chamber event.

The Tribal Chief has been confirmed to defend his Universal title against the veteran. There is only one logical outcome to the showdown heading into WrestleMania - a win for the reigning champion.

Lesnar is scheduled to feature in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship. The Beast Incarnate is the favorite to regain the title he lost to Bobby Lashley before facing his arch-rival Reigns in a feud-ending contest in April.

It's 2022, yet Goldberg and Lesnar are still relevant members of the WWE product as they have crucial roles to play during WrestleMania season.

