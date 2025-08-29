WWE legend Brock Lesnar's daughter makes a major announcement

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, recently took to social media to make a massive announcement. The Beast Incarnate has finally returned to the Stamford-based promotion after a long hiatus.Cody Rhodes dethroned John Cena as the Undisputed WWE Champion in the main event of Night Two of SummerSlam 2025. As Cena reflected on his loss and shared a moment with the fans inside the ring, Brock Lesnar made a surprise return to the company. The Beast Incarnate put the 17-time World Champion on notice by laying him down with a vicious F5. This was Lesnar's first appearance in the Stamford-based promotion since his clash with Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.Following this massive return, many expected John Cena to start a feud with Brock Lesnar. However, the former Universal Champion hasn't been seen on TV since this year's Biggest Party of the Summer.Amid his absence from WWE TV, Brock's daughter, Mya, recently took to her Instagram Stories to make a huge announcement. The Shot Put National Champion revealed that she will be helping at the CSU (Colorado State University) Winter Throws Camp on January 10 and 11, 2026. Mya also highlighted that she will share the registration link for the camp soon.&quot;MARK YOUR CALENDAR!!! I WILL BE HELPING THE CSU WINTER THROWS CAMP! JANUARY 10-11TH. I WILL SHARE REGISTRATION LINK SOON!!&quot; she wrote.Check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story below:Former WWE star believes John Cena will win a huge match because of Brock Lesnar's beatdownDuring a recent edition of the REEBOOKED Wrestling podcast, former WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt said that he believed John Cena needed the win against heel Logan Paul at Clash in Paris to re-establish his babyface character, especially after he lost to Cody Rhodes and got beaten down by Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2025.&quot;Officially, the big colorful entrance [hinting at the face turn before SummerSlam 2025] is back. But he lost, and then he got beat up by Brock Lesnar. John Cena, in this moment, needs a win. This is the re-establishment of Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect. Put the bad guy down. Stand up. You want some? Come get some. Victory in the main event. This is the chance to reset the table with this John Cena,&quot; he said.It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Brock Lesnar and John Cena's feud.