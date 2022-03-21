"That's deep stuff" - Hall of Famer excited about Roman Reigns' next storyline with WWE legend 

The rumored WWE storyline between Roman Reigns and The Rock should be set-up at the end of WrestleMania, according to Bully Ray. The Hall of Famer feels that there are several exciting creative options available.

Reports over the last year or so have said that WWE could bring back The Rock for a match, this time against Roman Reigns. The feud will pit the two members of the Anoa'i family against each other for the first time in their careers.

Bully Ray booked the storyline between Roman Reigns and The Rock on the Busted Open podcast, and he was excited about the numerous possibilities for the feud:

"The Head of the Table, the Anoa'i family, the Samoan dynasty, the story is right there. If you're going to give me a potential WrestleMania main event next year in Roman Reigns and The Rock, and a built-in family story - could you imagine every living Samoan who is part of that family, in attendance to see that match. That's deep stuff. The Anoi'a family - the Samoans, the relationship with the McMahons, the depth with which that story can be told."

Bully Ray praised the build for this year's clash between Lesnar and Reigns. He also spoke about the potential of a storyline between The Tribal Chief and The Great One:

"This is not just a thrown together main event of two power houses and heavy hitters and we build for a month. I think they've been doing a great job with Brock and Roman with the two power houses and heavy hitters and the story they've told. But The Rock and Roman... what a story, what a story." (From 21:10 to 22:10)

Bully Ray praised Reigns' recent promo on SmackDown with Paul Heyman. He also said that there may be a swerve or two that could be planned for the Reigns-Lesnar storyline.

Roman Reigns feels he's the only one The Rock would want to face in WWE

The Tribal Chief and The People's Champ share a close relationship and that could be one of the major reasons why The Rock would want to face Reigns, according to the Universal Champion.

"Us being very close and like family, I don’t think there’s any other choice. If he ever wanted to get back into a WWE ring, I am definitely the guy he’s going to want to be facing off against," said Reigns.

Next year's WrestleMania take place in California, which WWE is calling WrestleMania Hollywood - an apt place for The Rock to return to the ring considering how well he's done in the movie business.

