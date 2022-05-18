WWE legend says he had "least amount of chemistry" with Kane; explains reason why

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, disclosed that he had the least chemistry with Kane in the ring. The former Hardcore Champion revealed that he didn't have the easiest time with The Big Red Machine because there were difficulties "moving him around."

On the latest Busted Open show, Bully Ray discussed the recent controversy around WWE Superstars Naomi and Sasha Banks. The Women's Tag Team Champions walked out of this week's RAW and the company's statement revealed that they were "uncomfortable" working with two Superstars in the Six-Pack Challenge match.

Bully Ray stated that he was "uncomfortable" working with Kane even though The Dudley Boyz had great matches with The Big Red Machine:

"There are plenty of people I've been in the ring with, I don't necessarily feel comfortable [with]. I'll tell you what, one of the guys I had the least amount of chemistry with was Kane. Despite the fact that we were always able to put on great matches with Kane, I was always 'uncomfortable' because I always felt like I had a problem moving him around. We just didn't have the same chemistry that I had with other talent." [From 10:37 to 11:05]

The WWE Hall of Famer was curious to learn what the word 'uncomfortable' meant to current-day superstars:

"I would love to hear the definition of this word 'uncomfortable' because 'uncomfortable' seems like a word [used] these days that people can hide behind. It's one of those trigger words." [From 11:09 to 11:22]

Bully Ray thinks that the two female Superstars that Banks and Naomi were 'uncomfortable' working with could be Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop.

WWE Superstars are not pleased with Sasha Banks and Naomi

A report has disclosed that several superstars are not happy about Banks and Naomi walking out.

Some performers are reportedly "furious" with Banks for walking out and have also labeled her a "diva" for her actions.

Banks is regarded as one of the most important Superstars on the roster, and it will be interesting to see what will happen to her career going forward.

As the situation continues to unfold, time will tell what happens next.

