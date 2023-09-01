WWE legend calls Becky Lynch a "b**ch"; talks about her goal

A WWE legend recently had some choice words for Becky Lynch ahead of their major match at WWE Payback.

Trish Stratus' rivalry with Becky Lynch seems to be growing more intense with each passing day. Neither woman has held back while taking shots at the other. While the WWE Hall of Famer has made things personal by mentioning Lynch's daughter, The Man has made comments about Trish's career.

After months of feuding with each other, both women are set to compete in a steel cage match this weekend at WWE Payback. Ahead of their much-anticipated bout, Trish Stratus did an interview with Vibe where she had some interesting words for her opponent at WWE Payback.

“Well, it’s [been] 23 years [since I debuted], bi**h, and I’m still standing here face-to-face with one of the best in the business. So talk about survival,” Stratus firmly said. “So did I come back to remind people? Maybe. I’m not insecure. I think a lot of it is about coming back and doing something special and finding that unique opportunity where there’s like, this is a once-in-lifetime thing that can happen right now. Let’s do it. Let’s bring that to the fans.” [H/T Vibe]

Trish Stratus feels like she could have cut her feud with Becky Lynch a long time ago

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have been feuding for several months now. The two women had a singles match back in May, from which the WWE Hall of Famer emerged victorious thanks to help from Zoey Stark.

However, Lynch has since been obsessed with getting a rematch against her foe and has been behind Stratus and Zoey Stark for several months now. The Canadian star recently spoke to the New York Post, where she mentioned that she could have cut this feud short a long time ago.

"I didn’t expect to be sipping lemonade for six months straight. Me coming here, I’m gonna prove myself when I beat Becky Lynch, arguably the best of this generation. I kind of feel like I did that in May. I’m kind of like, if Becky wasn’t so obsessed with me I feel like we could have cut this feud a long time ago and I could have gone on to do other things in this current women’s division, which is so intriguing to me," said Trish Stratus. [H/T: New York Post]

Trish Stratus' feud with Lynch should come to an end at WWE Payback after the two women square off in a steel cage match.

Who do you think will win at WWE Payback? Sound off in the comments section.