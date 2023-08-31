Hall of Famer reveals she didn't expect to be "sipping lemonade" for six months ahead of WWE Payback

A WWE Hall of Famer has poked fun at their rivalry ahead of WWE Payback this Saturday night.

WWE Payback 2023 will take place live this weekend at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch are set to square off once again in a Steel Cage match. Their rivalry began in April and will likely end this Saturday night at the premium live event.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus were seemingly heading toward a match at SummerSlam, but it was left off of the card. At the press conference following the event on August 5, Triple H stated that sometimes people have to make lemonade out of the lemons they have been given, which prompted a hilarious response from Becky Lynch.

In an interview with the New York Post, Trish Stratus discussed her incredibly long rivalry with Becky Lynch. Stratus disclosed that she would have cut the feud long ago to work with other superstars on the roster.

"I didn’t expect to be sipping lemonade for six months straight. Me coming here, I’m gonna prove myself when I beat Becky Lynch, arguably the best of this generation. I kind of feel like I did that in May. I’m kind of like, if Becky wasn’t so obsessed with me I feel like we could have cut this feud a long time ago and I could have gone on to do other things in this current women’s division, which is so intriguing to me," said Trish Stratus. [H/T: New York Post]

Trish Stratus claims Becky Lynch is obsessed with her on WWE RAW

Trish Stratus took a shot at Becky Lynch ahead of their Steel Cage match this Saturday night at Payback.

Tiffany Stratton referred to Becky Lynch as a former NXT Women's Champion on a recent edition of NXT. Stratton was also shown in the crowd during the Falls Count Anywhere match last night on WWE RAW, holding the NXT Women's Championship.

Becky Lynch took to social media to note that she has never been the NXT Women's Champion but hinted that she might go after the title soon. Trish Stratus reacted to Lynch's message and said that she would finally be able to move on from her if she goes after the title.

"Ooo go for it! Then you can stop obsessing over me and I can finally move on. Been sipping lemonade for almost 6 months over here 🙄🥴 Also will be kinda fun to see you fail at that goal … again. But you’ll need to focus on surviving this cage match first Lynch," she wrote.

Becky Lynch will be heading into the Steel Cage match at WWE Payback with a lot of momentum after her victory over Zoey Stark last night on RAW. Only time will tell which superstar emerges victorious at WWE Payback this Saturday.

