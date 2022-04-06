"Jealousy" - WWE legend on reaction to Vince McMahon's relationship with 24-year-old star

Jerry Lawler recently gave his take on Vince McMahon and Austin Theory's on-screen equation in WWE. While staying in character, he called the 24-year-old star a "teacher's pet."

WWE has presented Theory as McMahon's protege over the last few months. As a result, the young talent has received quite a few significant opportunities, including a match at WrestleMania 38 against former NFL punter Pat McAfee.

Speaking on this week's RAW Talk, Jerry Lawler — as part of the storyline — highlighted locker room jealousy due to the WWE Chairman's favoritism towards Theory:

"Austin Theory, you look at this kid, and it's like — back in my day, we used to call [people like him] the teacher's pet. Everybody was jealous of him because he was the teacher's favorite student. That's the same thing that's happening now with Mr. McMahon. He [Theory] is the chosen one by Mr. McMahon. So, [for] everybody — it's professional jealousy. Everybody is going to be upset with Austin Theory," said Lawler.

Not only did Theory receive a match at WrestleMania, but he also got involved in a newsworthy segment with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Additionally, the WWE CEO called him a future Universal Champion during the event.

Jerry Lawler on if Austin Theory redeemed himself in the eyes of Vince McMahon after WrestleMania 38

While Austin Theory lost to Pat McAfee and received a stunner from Steve Austin at The Show of Shows, he certainly had a better outing during RAW after WrestleMania.

The 24-year-old pinned Finn Balor to win a six-man tag team match also featuring The Usos and RK-Bro. Due to his latest victory, Lawler believes that Theory is back in Vince McMahon's good graces:

"I could not believe actually that Pat McAfee got the victory over Austin Theory [at WrestleMania 38]." Lawler continued, "I think Austin Theory went a long way tonight [on RAW after WrestleMania 38] with a win over Finn Balor to get back in the good graces of Mr. McMahon."

While Vince McMahon's protege continues his journey to the top, Jerry Lawler will temporarily replace Corey Graves on the RAW commentary desk for a few weeks. It should be interesting to see what the WWE legend says on-air during Austin Theory's matches and segments.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit RAW Talk and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Brock Lesnar has an unexpected challenger. Catch the SK Exclusive here.

Edited by Kaushik Das

LIVE POLL Q. Will Austin Theory become a future WWE World Champion, as predicted by Vince McMahon? Yes No 29 votes so far