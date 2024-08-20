WWE legend challenges widely held belief about CM Punk

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently challenged a prevailing narrative surrounding CM Punk as a problematic locker room presence. The veteran offered a more balanced view, questioning the characterization of Punk as a 'cancer' or difficult to work with.

Former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins famously labeled The Straight Edge Superstar as a "cancer" and advised him to stay away from WWE before his return at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. This sentiment has been echoed by many industry veterans and wrestlers only because the 45-year-old has strong opinions and responds without any filter.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry expressed his admiration for CM Punk's dedication to the wrestling business. The World's Strongest Man highlighted that the RAW Superstar prioritizes the overall health of the industry over his aspirations.

Trending

"CM Punk loves the business, more than he loves you as a performer in the business and he will tell you, 'Hey man, I'm here working for the business, we got our directive, this is what we were told to do, so this is what we're doing.' And that comes across as bad to some people, not to me. If you're doing it for the business, yeah I see it. If you're doing it because you want to swing it then I don't like that," said Henry. [From 03:56 to 04:31]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

You can watch the full video below:

CM Punk will face top WWE Superstar at Bash in Berlin in a unique match

Drew McIntyre achieved a significant victory over The Second City Saint at the 2024 SummerSlam. However, the intense rivalry between the two seems far from resolved, as The Scottish Warrior still possesses Punk's bracelet.

On the August 19, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk issued a challenge to Drew McIntyre for a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin. Following a powerful promo by The Straight Edge Superstar, McIntyre accepted the challenge, setting the stage for another showdown between the two rivals inside the squared circle.

It remains to be seen whether WWE intends to stage a trilogy feud after Bash in Berlin, allowing The Scottish Warrior and CM Punk to settle their score definitively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback