WWE legend charged with murder after release from hospital

A legendary star who once wrestled in WWE has now been charged with the murder of his wife after he was released from hospital.

Billy Jack Haynes was a familiar name in the WWE wrestling circuit of the late 1980s. The star won multiple titles over his time in the wrestling business. He is remembered for his feuds with Randy Savage and Hercule Hernandez, who was managed by Bobby "The Brain" Heenan at the time.

The star was arrested earlier this month on February 8, when police officers responded to reports of a shooting in his neighborhood. He didn't cooperate with the police for hours, and when he finally came out, his wife, Janette Becraft, was found dead at 85 years old, thanks to what has been identified as homicide by a gunshot wound.

Haynes had been held in custody while being hospitalized to deal with medical issues that were not related to the alleged crime. He was not charged with murder at the time.

Now, according to a report by KOIN, Billy Jack Haynes has been charged with murder and taken to jail for the same immediately after his release from hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Further details about the charges and legal proceedings are yet to emerge.

The former WWE star's neighbor found the entire matter tragic

Billy Jack Haynes' neighbor, Brilynn Matthieu, knew the couple well and spoke about them to KPTV FOX 12 after the arrest, calling the entire situation a tragedy. The neighbor revealed that the star's wife had ongoing dementia.

“It’s a tragedy all around. Finally, being able to process the severity of the proximity of how close we were in nature. It’s my dad and I live and help take care of them. Recently, I was just taking care of his wife who had ongoing dementia. I was pretty decently close to both of them and loved them very much.”

The former WWE Superstar is now in custody, and further updates are expected to emerge once legal proceedings get underway.