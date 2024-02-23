A former WWE star is apparently going to be charged with murder the moment he is released from the hospital, Triple H gets physical, and with Rikishi hinting at a huge Bloodline match, a lot is happening in the world of wrestling. Ric Flair is also getting his biopic.

With that in mind, welcome to today's edition of the WWE News Roundup.

With a lot going on, here's what's happening in the world of WWE today.

#4 The Rock's production company undertakes Ric Flair biopic

The Rock broke character to send Ric Flair a message, admitting that he had grown up idolizing him.

He announced the biopic on Flair was a very personal project for him and that The Nature Boy had sacrificed a lot to achieve the GOAT status in the wrestling world.

Flair also responded, saying the project meant a lot to him.

#3 Rikishi hints that his sons might end up in a match against one another

Jey and Jimmy Uso have not been on the best terms since the latter betrayed the former. Main Event Jey Uso has now focused on his career, leaving the Bloodline, although remaining a real-life member.

Jimmy has not let the rivalry go, though. With Jey trying to make his name by winning the Intercontinental Championship on RAW this week, Jimmy decided to stop him. He caused a distraction, costing Jey the win, before utterly decimating him in the ring.

Rikishi has hinted that a match between the two brothers may not be out of the question.

When it happens, though, it remains to be seen.

#2 Triple H gets physical

Since retiring, Triple H has done his best to avoid getting involved physically in brawls or with anyone. His health issues prevent him from doing anything of the sort.

However, today at the Elimination Chamber Press Event, Triple H decided that enough was enough and decided to get involved himself.

Logan Paul was mocking Kevin Owens, goading him constantly. Finally, he triggered him enough that Owens attacked him.

Triple H got himself in between the two stars and stopped the brawl before it could get out of hand. He got quite physical to ensure that the two stars saw sense.

#1 Former WWE star to get charged with murder after release from hospital

A former WWE star, Billy Jack Haynes, who was an important part of the company in the 80s, was arrested for the alleged murder of his wife earlier this month.

Now, a report has emerged that the star is in hospital for unrelated issues. When he's released, he will apparently be charged with murder.

Police were called to his residence after apparent gunshots. He refused to cooperate for hours, and when he finally did step out, the corpse of his wife was recovered with a gunshot wound.

