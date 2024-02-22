The Rock breaks character to send a message to Ric Flair; The Nature Boy has extremely emotional response

The Rock is back in WWE as a member of the TKO board and is making moves with WrestleMania on the horizon, but he also had a message to send to Ric Flair. The Nature Boy has now responded.

Flair may be a WWE legend, but he's not with the company at this time. Having signed with AEW, he has been appearing for the company over the last several months. While this has meant that there have been fewer references to the Hall of Famer within WWE, it seems that The Rock is not constrained by those same limitations.

He took to social media to post about how he had always grown up idolizing Ric Flair. He said that Flair had always been one of his heroes and that he had respected him even more when he'd become a wrestler himself. He also pointed out that Flair had changed the game.

The Great One announced that his Seven Bucks Productions biopic on Flair was a very personal project for him. He broke his usual heel character to send the message.

"WOO! As a wild kid, who grew up in the wild world of professional wrestling, I idolized, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair. He was one of my heroes. And once I broke into the wrestling business and began to spill my own sweat and blood in arenas across America - my reverence for Ric turned to great respect. Because I realized just how rare and almost impossible it is to truly disrupt the wrestling business, and truly change the game - and that’s exactly what Ric Flair did. Ric Flair had a relentless passion to be the greatest of all time, but with achieving that GOAT status - he also sacrificed it all and paid a heavy price."

Expand Tweet

In response to his post, Flair was very emotional and took to the comments to ensure that The Rock realized how grateful he was for the tribute The People's Champion was paying to him.

Expand Tweet

Ric Flair excluded The Rock from his Mount Rushmore of wrestlers

While Ric Flair has nothing but respect for The Rock, when it comes to his Mount Rushmore of wrestlers, Flair had to exclude The Brahma Bull.

He said that as a speaker, The Great One was up there, but he didn't have the same longevity as several other superstars because he left wrestling to pursue his Hollywood career. The Nature Boy still praised for WWE Superstar for his charisma.

"He [The Rock] would be except he didn't stay long enough. I think part of the Mount Rushmore is longevity. It's hard to be really good and Rock was great but he took off and he's on my Mount Rushmore for interview skills and everything else. I remained very close to him... He just had that unbelievable amount of charisma. God! What a great guy."

The respect between the two stars has always been there to see. Fans will have to wait to see what form the biopic will take.

