"I think Ronda Rousey is making a statement"- WWE legend backs the former UFC Champion in her match against Charlotte Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has picked Ronda Rousey to come out on top in her match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38.

The two top women in the company will clash for the SmackDown Women's Championship on Night One at The Show of Shows. The match was set up after the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner showed up on SmackDown last month to challenge Flair to a match at WrestleMania.

Speaking about the high stakes bout on WWE's The Bump, Trish Stratus stated that both women are used to dealing with high-pressure situations. The legend also predicted a new champion during the conversation.

"It's been an intense one between those two," said Trish. "I've been in the ring with Charlotte and I know she delivers when she needs to. She's used to being in high-pressure situations, but then again, so is Ronda. I think Ronda Rousey is making a statement. She decided she was going to come back. She literally looked at the calendars, said that I'm coming back and winning the Royal Rumble, and she did that. She's proven as an athlete and she delivers every time. I think we are going to see a new champion." (24:12 -24:50)

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair will co-main event Night One of WWE WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey recently confirmed that her bout against The Queen would be one of the main events of WrestleMania Saturday. The Baddest Woman on the Planet stated that she is ready to make history again. The former UFC Champion previously headlined WrestleMania 35 alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

I'm going to be in the main event for the second time. I was part of the first main-event with women, this is the third. It's becoming almost something that doesn't even need to be mentioned anymore, which is the goal," Ronda added. (H/T Fightful)

ben ✧･ﾟ @CHARSHAB WrestleMania 35: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey (RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championship) [First Ever Women’s Main Event] WrestleMania 35: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey (RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championship) [First Ever Women’s Main Event] https://t.co/peW73UWK2j

Both Ronda and Charlotte Flair were part of the historic triple-threat match at WrestleMania 35 that saw the female stars main event the show for the first time. The bout was eventually won by Becky Lynch, who came out as a dual champion.

