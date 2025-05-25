WWE legend claims Chelsea Green is a warrior for actions at recent event

Chelsea Green has been a mainstay on Friday Night SmackDown for a while now. The Hot Mess received massive praise from WWE legend Natalya for her toughness at a recent show.

The 34-year-old broke her nose during a WWE Women's United States Championship match against Zelina Vega last night at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, Green fought through the pain and continued to wrestle the former LWO member. Unfortunately, she could not secure the win to reclaim the title she lost to Vega last month.

Chelsea recently took to her Instagram account to share several pictures from the show, including one showcasing her bloody nose after the championship match. Natalya dropped a comment under the post, referring to The Green Regime leader as a warrior.

You can check out the Instagram post by clicking here.

Natalya reacts to Chelsea Green's resilience. [Photo credit: Green's Instagram post]

Wrestling veteran wanted Chelsea Green to win recent WWE match for an interesting reason

Green competed against Alexa Bliss and Michin in a Triple Threat qualifying bout for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match last week on SmackDown. The Five Feet of Fury emerged victorious and punched her ticket to the premium live event after nailing Chelsea with a Sister Abigail.

Speaking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, former WWE head writer Vince Russo opined that Green should have won the match instead. The veteran noted that the presence of The Secret Hervice in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match would have been more interesting. He wasn't amused with the former Women's United States Champion losing the high-stakes contest.

''It was Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green, and Michin. How much more interesting would it have been if it would have been [sic] Chelsea Green and her two bodyguards [Piper Niven and Alba Fyre]? Would that not have been much better, and what story could we have gotten out of that? But no, we beat Chelsea, and now we've got nothing," Russo said. [From 45:33 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Vince Russo's comments:

Chelsea Green has now been pinned in all of her last five in-ring appearances. It remains to be seen what plans the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Will Green challenge Zelina Vega for the WWE Women's United States Championship? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

