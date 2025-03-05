WWE legend on CM Punk and Bianca Belair possibly turning heel

CM Punk and Bianca Belair both perform as fan favorites in WWE right now. One of the biggest bad guys of his generation, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL), recently addressed how the popular stars would fare as heels.

While CM Punk has worked as a good guy since returning to WWE in November 2023, he also found success as a heel in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Bianca Belair, by contrast, moved to WWE's main roster as a babyface in 2020 after working as a face and heel in NXT.

On the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL said a heel turn would suit Punk's current WWE character:

"CM Punk's a great heel. I mean, a terrific heel, and I like him more as a heel because I like heels and I like CM Punk personally as well as professionally. I think CM Punk would be a great heel. I mean, I think he'd be fantastic. There's so much about him. He doesn't care. When I say he doesn't care, he understands the business. He doesn't mind cutting the promos that need to be cut because he doesn't care about the social media fallout." [36:08 – 36:34]

JBL's comments were recorded before the Elimination Chamber premium live event on March 1. The show ended with John Cena sensationally turning heel after two decades as a good guy.

Why JBL would like to see Bianca Belair turn heel

At Elimination Chamber, Bianca Belair defeated five women to earn a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. As things stand, she will face IYO SKY for the title after the Japanese star dethroned Rhea Ripley on the March 3 episode of RAW.

According to JBL, Bianca Belair would be another good candidate to turn heel after five years as a main roster babyface:

"You wanna turn somebody heel that you don't expect, that people like, and Bianca I think fits all of that. I think it's somebody that nobody would really expect. And it's kinda like Crockett [wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr.] used to always tell me when we'd have our little talks, and he would say, 'You wanna have [fans thinking] okay, I can get behind this person, and then all of a sudden they do something right at the end, you go why would they do that? I was wanting to like them.' That's the kind of heel I think Bianca could be." [37:12 – 37:41]

