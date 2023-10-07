WWE Legend comments on how LWO vs. Bobby Lashley & Street Profits will end at Fastlane (Exclusive)

The WWE Fastlane 2023 card will feature a potentially explosive match between Latino World Order and Bobby Lashley's new group, and former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long believes there is only one logical outcome, which is a win for the heels.

The recent weeks have seen WWE gradually build towards the full-blown turn for the Street Profits, as it initially felt like Bobby Lashley would abandon them and seek out new members for his faction. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, however, have proven that they can get the job done and will team up with their mentor, The All Mighty, for a big match against Rey Mysterio's crew.

While sharing his predictions on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge channel, Teddy Long felt there was no reason to book Lashley's team to lose as they needed the win more than LWO.

He briefly explained:

"Well, you just created the Street Profits and Bobby Lashley, so you've got to get these guys up and running." [6:27 - 6:32]

Bill Apter shares his thoughts on the upcoming Fastlane match and Bobby Lashley

The legendary wrestling journalist also agreed that Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits defeating LWO would be the expected outcome of what should be an entertaining Six-Man tag team match.

The Wrestling Time Machine co-host noted that the contest seemed like it was added to pad the Fastlane match card. Bill Apter responded by clarifying that he considered Bobby Lashley a 'super talent' and would look forward to every match that involved the former WWE Champion.

"When you talk about padding, anything that Bobby Lashley is into me is not padding. He is a super talent," said Apter. [6:38 - 6:44]

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits are inarguably going into Fastlane 2023 as the favorites, and it is majorly due to Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar still searching for their third partner.

As witnessed on SmackDown, Mysterio revealed he might have to call an old friend, and the identity of the returning star has also been reportedly revealed, which you can check out here (spoiler alert).

