WWE legend confesses he is "burnt out"; will never return to the company

WWE legend Mike Rotunda, also known as IRS, recently talked about his possible return to the company.

The former star retired from professional wrestling in 2003 but continued to make sporadic appearances. He also worked as a WWE producer till 2020. Mike was last seen on an episode of Monday Episode of RAW in a backstage segment involving Ted DiBiase.

Recently, at a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, Mike Rotunda was asked if he would ever return to the WWE. The legend stated that he wouldn't return in this lifetime.

“Not in this lifetime. I’m pretty much burned out. 40 years is enough. Between wrestling…23 wrestling and 13 producing. It just felt like 40 years. I had my left hip replaced and I really need to get my right hip and right knee replaced. You get beat up.” [H/T Fightful]

WWE legend Mike Rotunda's son Bray Wyatt has also been missing from action

Bray Wyatt was last seen during the month of February this year. The former leader of The Wyatt Family was set to feud with Bobby Lashley, which would have eventually led to a match at Wrestlemania 39. Instead, Wyatt was written off TV, citing health issues, and has since been out of action.

However, recent reports have indicated that he could be back in action soon. BWE stated that the former Universal Champion will return at SummerSlam.

"Bray Wyatt is due back soon and it remains possible he could show up during one of the main events of SummerSlam," the report stated.

Since the emergence of the reports, many fans have speculated that Wyatt's latest victim could be Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is slated to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

Do you think Bray Wyatt will return at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.