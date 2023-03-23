WWE legend credits Becky Lynch and three former world champions for recent comeback

While the WWE legend himself has ruled out the possibility of appearing at WrestleMania 39, one still can't take away the moment from last year's Night One main event.

The Hall of Famer recently revealed that he had not done any in-ring training prior to his No Holds Barred match against Kevin Owens. Despite this, the bout was well-received by the fans in attendance and those all over the world.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's return to the Showcase of the Immortals was a whopping success.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Steve Austin reflected on his triumphant return, reiterating that the lure of wrestling in Dallas for one last time was the reason behind his decision to compete in the match with Kevin Owens.

He then revealed his unorthodox way of training to get back in the ring, crediting Sheamus, Edge, Bryan Danielson and Becky Lynch for their workout routines, especially the former WWE Women's World Champion's methods:

“Zero in-ring training. I was doing cardio. Here’s an inside tip for you. I love Sheamus. He’s got a great YouTube channel, the Celtic Warrior workout or whatever he calls it. I got on there. I watched Edge’s routine. I watch Daniel Bryan or Bryan Danielson or whatever his name is. I watched his training routine.

But the one that really got me was Becky Lynch’s comeback routine. So I did Becky Lynch’s routine over and over and over again and then I invented my own out of that. So I was training hard at my house, but I didn’t have a ring.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Steve Austin recently revealed that the creative ideas for his comeback only fell into place after Kevin Owens' name was thrown into the mix. Meanwhile, he looked back on one of his greatest WrestleMania matches, crediting his legendary opponent for giving him an idea during the bout.

The WWE Hall of Famer's response on whether his in-ring career is over

Stone Cold Steve Austin retired after wrestling against The Rock in a losing effort at WrestleMania 19.

While many believed there was no way The Texas Rattlesnake would make a comeback owing to his physical condition, the WWE legend defied expectations and ended up stepping inside the squared circle after a gap of 19 years to take on Kevin Owens.

In the aforementioned podcast, Austin gave a clear-cut message on a potential return, stating that it's "never say never" when it comes to his in-ring career:

“Well, never say never. If the stars align again, hell, I mean, it could happen again, right?” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

