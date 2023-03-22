"He gave me the idea," states Stone Cold Steve Austin regarding iconic WrestleMania match

Stone Cold Steve Austin is debatably WWE's most iconic star. He was the biggest box office draw for the company, and rightfully so, considering many of the high-profile showdowns he has had during his time with the Stamford-based promotion.

Perhaps the beginning of Austin's rise to superstardom was back in 1997 at WrestleMania 13, where The Bionic Redneck's face was smothered in blood while locked in Bret Hart's Sharpshooter. The moment and the bout itself were remarkable as the rare double turn occurred. It transformed the industry and Austin's career.

Speaking to Justin Dhillon on The Wrestling Classic, Steve Austin stated that he owes a huge part of his career to The Hitman:

"We went into [WrestleMania] 13 and we went to a room," Austin began. "and we knew what we needed to do and we went out to the ring and Bret said, 'Hey,' and he gave me the idea for something that happened in that match," Austin revealed. "So, I owe a huge part of my career to Bret 'The Hitman' Hart." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

THEDISCFATHER @TheDiscFather The Greatest WWE Match in History. Stone Cold vs. Bret Hart WrestleMania 13 was 25 years ago today. The Greatest WWE Match in History. Stone Cold vs. Bret Hart WrestleMania 13 was 25 years ago today. https://t.co/YtRl1TyLV6

Austin holds Bret Hart in the highest regard, further stating that when it comes to realism, "they don't get any better than Bret 'The Hitman' Hart."

Stone Cold Steve Austin on whether he will be there for WWE WrestleMania 39

There have been rumors swirling online regarding Austin's return to the ring for a match or segment on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Fans went bonkers at the prospect of The Texas Rattlesnake meeting LA Knight at the SoFi Stadium.

In the aforementioned interview, however, Austin debunked rumors of WWE contacting him about WrestleMania Goes Hollywood:

"You know, I haven't heard anything as we speak right now, probably two weeks away, and it's the biggest show of the year. Right now, I think WWE has got as good a roster as they've had since the Attitude Era. They've got a deep roster. So I think, so many guys and girls need those coveted spots. They've got plenty of names to draw from, plenty of talent to draw from. I think they should shine the light and the cameras on their current superstars."

Do you think Stone Cold Steve Austin will make an appearance at the SoFi Stadium?

