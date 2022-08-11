"I'm not a fan" - WWE legend discloses what he disliked about Vince McMahon's booking

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has revealed an aspect of Vince McMahon's booking that he disagreed with.

Mr. McMahon retired last month, and Triple H became the Head of Creative of WWE. Since then, Karrion Kross returned to the promotion last Friday on SmackDown after an underwhelming main roster run that led to his release. Other released superstars like Dakota Kai and Dexter Lumis have also made a comeback.

Mick Foley discussed the former WWE CEO on a recent episode of his podcast, Foley is Pod. The 57-year-old stated that there was an aspect of Vince McMahon's booking that he disagreed with. He brought up a 2016 rivalry between Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair.

The Queen won the RAW Women's Championship in Banks' hometown of Boston. Then at Hell in a Cell, The Boss returned the favor and captured the title in Flair's hometown of Charlotte. Foley suggested that he would have preferred to see the superstars get the win in their hometowns instead.

"There is a part of Vince that genuinely likes to make dreams come true. He likes to do that for his audience. I think you could argue that he puts them through an unnecessary ringer sometimes, you know? Like I'm not a fan of having people lose and get embarrassed in their hometowns. I guess he thinks, you know, it's good heat. I would rather have seen, you know, Charlotte [Flair] go over in Charlotte and Sasha [Banks] go over in Boston instead of vice versa," Mick said. [H/T to Wrestling Inc]

Mick Foley on why he didn't face Vince McMahon at WWE WrestleMania 17

Speaking to Inside the Ropes, the Hardcore legend revealed why he didn't face Vince at WrestleMania 17. The latter lost to Shane McMahon in a Street Fight at the event, with Foley serving as the special referee.

The Hall of Famer noted that the storyline was unrealistic with him asking for his job back and that at the time he was hellbent on never wrestling again.

"It was over-thinking, you know, I could have easily come back and it would have been a big match, and it would have been a good money match, like a really good money match. What it came down to was that I really, at that time, took that retirement stipulation seriously and I was hellbent on never wrestling again," Foley said.

With Triple H in charge of creative, it remains to be seen if WWE will have its superstars lose in their hometowns anymore.

Do you agree with Mick Foley's criticism of Vince McMahon typically booking the hometown hero to lose? Let us know in the comments section below.

