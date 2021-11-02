"You know that was my favourite night ever"- WWE legend DDP has a surprising pick for the best moment of his career

WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page, aka DDP, talked about his Hall of Fame induction on the latest episode of Generation of Wrestling.

The WCW legend joined WWF (now WWE) in 2001 after WCW was purchased by WWF owner Vince McMahon. He was inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame in 2017, two days before WrestleMania 33.

Speaking to hosts Franchize and 2Cold on the GoW podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer described his Hall of Fame induction as the best night of his pro-wrestling career.

DDP spoke at length about the honor:

"You know that was my favorite night ever. Not winning the world title, not wrestling in front of 22000 people, but being able to thank everyone who helped me get there. And you know the only story in my brain was I'm gonna blow everybody away. I'm gonna make em laugh, I'm gonna make em cry. I'm going to inspire them,"- DDP said.

Page also talked about how one of the writers for WWE was impressed with his Hall of Fame speech and what that speech meant to him.

"And what was funny was two nights before the hall of fame, up walks this guy, he's one of the writers. He was like 'Hey ddp I'll be writing your speech with you' and I'm like 'boss do you not think I'm working on this for last three months? Are you kidding me? I don't need anybody's help' and he 'goes well what is it? Got it down to 15 minutes?' I said 'No. 27 minutes.' He said, 'Oh gee, we can't go that long'. I'm like 'are you fu**ing kidding me?' You're telling me this now?' So I go up and I spend that whole night re-writing it and the next day he calls me and he goes 'I want to hear the original. Can I come up, will you do it for me?' I said 'absolutely.' He came up, I did and I had him laughing, I had him getting choked. I mean all the shit that I knew was going to happen in front of crowd, he was doing in my room and he goes 'let me go talk to Kevin Dunn' because Kevin Dunn, he's the guy who runs the show.So he called me up and he said 'Kevin said do it. And you're coming out first, don't go over 30'. That was my finest moment in pro wrestling and it was the best thing I've done. It'll be around forever for people to watch and be inspired when I'm long gone,"- Page added.

DDP was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame by Eric Bischoff

DDP and Eric Bischoff have been friends for a very long time and the two have done a lot together in their lives. The Master of the Diamond Cutter reached great heights in WCW and it was all eventually thanks to Bischoff’s creative direction.

It was a monumental moment in their history together when Bischoff inducted his friend, DDP, into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Not many would have expected to see this moment in WWE as DDP and Eric Bischoff were part of the rival company that competed with WWE for almost a decade.

What do you think of DDP's Hall of Fame career? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

