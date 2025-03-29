WWE legend denies he wanted to replace Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan was WWE's marquee attraction in the 1980s and early 1990s before Lex Luger was briefly presented as the company's top good guy. In an exclusive interview, The Total Package addressed claims that he wanted to become a new version of The Hulkster.

Ad

Hogan left WWE in 1993 after headlining eight of the first nine WrestleMania events. Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon almost immediately repackaged Luger as an American hero, prompting speculation that he was viewed internally as the next Hogan.

Luger clarified to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that he never compared himself to the two-time Hall of Famer:

"You know, Bill, I get that all the time, and I always tell people, I mean, my gosh, the Rocky movie, Hulk Hogan had such an incredible run and just really one of the first guys to really transcend wrestling itself as a pop culture phenomenon that we'd never seen in wrestling before. There was never gonna be a replacement for Hulk Hogan. I never thought that. Vince McMahon never thought that or talked about that with me." [3:09 – 3:45]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Luger reveal how Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) has helped him over the last year.

Lex Luger on Vince McMahon's perception of him in WWE

At SummerSlam 1993, Lex Luger defeated then-WWE Champion Yokozuna by countout in one of the biggest matches of his career. He also co-won the 1994 Royal Rumble alongside Bret Hart.

In Luger's opinion, Vince McMahon wanted him to be popular but had no intention of booking him as the next Hulk Hogan:

Ad

"He always wanted there to be a popular babyface who sold a lot of merchandise, but there was only gonna be one Hulk Hogan. I never tried to be like Hulk Hogan. I just wanted to be the best Lex Luger I could be. I never thought or wanted to be, and I don't think the fans wanted anybody to be another Hulk Hogan. There was only one Hulk Hogan, for sure." [3:45 – 4:06]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Luger will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on April 18. The 2025 class will also feature Michelle McCool, The Natural Disasters, and Triple H.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback