WWE legend details recent disagreement between Vince McMahon and Triple H

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently disclosed that Vince McMahon was against her returning as a heel last year.

The former Women's Champion returned to the Stamford-based company ahead of WrestleMania 39 to align with Lita and Becky Lynch. The trio defeated Damage CTRL at The Show of Shows. However, Stratus later turned heel and attacked her partners on RAW, starting a feud with The Man.

Stratus and Lynch's rivalry lasted several months and ended with Stratus losing to her rival in a historic Steel Cage match at Payback last September.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Stratus disclosed that she wanted to return as a heel. Although former TKO Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was against the idea, Chief Content Officer Triple H interfered and granted the legend her wish.

"Vince, to be honest, had a problem with me coming back as a heel. He just was like, 'They're never gonna boo you.' I was like, 'Just let me do it.' So, you know, I think Hunter [Triple H] being involved really made a difference in the decision," she said. [4:47 - 4:58]

Will Trish Stratus return to WWE?

During her interview with Inside the Ropes, Trish Stratus addressed the possibility of returning to WWE. Although the legend claimed the door was open for a comeback, she pointed out that some conditions must be met for her to do it.

The 48-year-old disclosed that her return must help advance other talents. Stratus added that she would have to be sure she could give her 100% inside the ring. Meanwhile, the creative idea must be exciting.

"If the call comes, is this in May or June or July (...) when is it, July? If the call comes, I'll have to check those boxes. Can I still go? I'll get in a ring, I'll see where I'm at, and then see what the idea is. It's always about creative and making sure that it's something that will Stratus-fy the fans and be something exciting and different," she explained. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Trish Stratus has shared the ring with top current stars like Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Will she face another high-profile name upon her potential comeback? Only time will tell.

