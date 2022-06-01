"She disdained me" - WWE legend dislocated Vince Russo's jaw (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently recalled the time when Miss Elizabeth injured him in WCW.

Russo helped WWE earn its highest-ever television ratings during the Attitude Era in the late 1990s. Due to his success working for Vince McMahon, the 61-year-old joined WCW alongside fellow writer Ed Ferrara in October 1999.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo explained how he once had to pick up Miss Elizabeth during a WCW segment. The popular valet reacted badly and slapped him in the face.

“I had to go down to ringside, scoop her up, and walk her in the back,” Russo said. “So I go out there, I scoop her up. Bro, I swear to God, she shot slapped me across the face and dislocated my jaw. Bro, the hardest I’ve ever been hit in my life was by Liz. I swear, she disdained me! She let me know she didn’t like me!” [5:24-5:55]

Why did Miss Elizabeth dislike Vince Russo?

While many enjoy the in-ring aspect of pro wrestling, Vince Russo prefers to write television shows with a heavy emphasis on storylines.

Miss Elizabeth was often involved in high-profile angles alongside her ex-husband Randy Savage in WWE. However, she only wanted a limited role on television alongside Lex Luger when Russo wrote for WCW.

“Her heat with me was if you are a character on the show, even The Nitro Girls, everybody was getting involved,” Russo stated. “It was that time. So I had the conversation with Liz, ‘Liz, you can’t just walk Lex to the ring. We’ve gotta do more.’ I wanted to involve her more and, quite frankly, she didn’t wanna do more.” [4:30-4:55]

Russo added that he “hated” having issues with Miss Elizabeth because he always had so much respect for her. He believes the former WCW and WWE star, who passed away in 2003, is worthy of being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

