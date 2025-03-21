WWE legend, who was erased from history, wants $100,000 for Hall of Fame induction; may never accept invitation

A WWE legend has commented on a Hall of Fame induction. He's also put a very demanding figure on it.

Demolition signed a Legends deal with WWE earlier this year, something fans thought would never happen. Due to previous legal issues, there had been conflict between them and the company. Vince McMahon even erased them from WWE history. Smash has now said he wants $100,000 to get into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Now, though, they are with the company. However, entering the WWE Hall of Fame is another matter. Speaking to Ten Count Wrestling, Smash said that it would take $100,000 for them to do so. He talked about giving some of that money to a church and another portion to the Sheriff's department where his son works.

You know, I think it would take probably $100,000 at least to bring us in for the Hall of Fame. And I thought, what a good number. You know, it’s like my mother-in-law—she’s the greatest woman of all time. She has a church in Belmont, Mount Holly, in North Carolina. I’d give $10,000 of that to her church. Then I’d take another $10,000 and give it to my son—he’s a deputy in the sheriff’s department for the K-9 unit. And then I’d probably give some more money… you know, I’m thinking of all these different charities. Yeah, I’d give my partner $10,000, the driver… but you know what I mean. I’d have to say it’d probably be $100,000 to even get us to go there.” (1:05 - 1:52)

He also said that legends usually make $5000 or $6000 when they enter the Hall of Fame. Ax said that he was often asked if he was going to get into the Hall of Fame or when he would be inducted. He said that given there were so many tag teams, Demolition might not ever make it on there.

“You know, it’s fun now. You go to all the conventions, and you do all this stuff, and all the fans are asking, ‘When are you going to get into the Hall of Fame?’ All this stuff. Who knows? We may never, ever, because there are so many tag teams out there.” (00:02 - 00:15)

It remains to be seen if the legends are sent into the Hall of Fame by Triple H.

