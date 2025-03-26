  • home icon
WWE legend explains why Goldberg's potential retirement match is a bad idea

By Joel Varughese
Modified Mar 26, 2025 18:41 GMT
Goldberg on RAW [WWE/Courtesy]
Goldberg's successful wrestling career spanned across WCW and WWE. He has announced that 2025 will mark his retirement from the business.

At Bad Blood 2024, Goldberg jumped the barricade and was ready to go against World Heavyweight Champion Gunther after the latter ridiculed him in front of his wife and son. Many feel this is the 58-year-old veteran's retirement match. On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Dutch Mantell discussed this potential bout.

Mantell believes the company does not need the veteran, but he is still a special attraction for a premium live event. The former manager wondered if WWE would consider using the former Universal Champion at a "Big Four" event like SummerSlam, for instance, but asserted there is no reason for him to put down a rising star on the roster.

"See what Goldberg is doing, he's doing publicity to get the pressure on to put him in there, but if I'm WWE, the ball is in their court," Mantell said. "They can book him or not. I mean, it'd be a great thing to see, I would say, but they don't necessarily need him. He would be a great thing to put him on a SummerSlam card or any one of the other big pay-per-views of the year, but I wouldn't have him beat Gunther." [From 1:17:44 to 1:18:16]
Dutch Mantell also articulated a scenario where Da Man wins his retirement match. It has to be against someone who competes lower in the card and not names like Gunther, Roman Reigns, or Drew McIntyre.

Goldberg showed interest in facing WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Goldberg discussed various potential opponents for his retirement match. However, he has a soft spot for Bron Breakker from the RAW roster. The 58-year-old veteran revealed he has a longstanding relationship with Breakker and the Steiner family. He claimed the "sky is the limit" for the Intercontinental Champion.

The WCW legend also admitted he genuinely wants to work with the 27-year-old Bron Breakker, who many cite as a bona fide future world champion. However, he also implied that WWE may not want to go in that direction.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
