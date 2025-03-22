Goldberg says "sky is the limit" for current WWE champion, but with one limitation

Goldberg has been a prominent name in WWE fans' conversations of late because he is set to wrestle his final match in 2025.

The WCW legend considered several superstars for this special occasion, including top players today, such as Roman Reigns, John Cena, and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. However, he feels Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is an ideal name to put the kibosh on his career.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Goldberg revealed he had known Bron Breakker for two decades. Breakker refuses to do many things in the ring out of respect for the former Universal Champion. The veteran admitted that Bron's height is a limitation, but that is about it. Everything else about the young stalwart is top-of-the-line. He claimed the "sky is the limit" for the IC Champion.

"We’re extremely close, and I see a lot of myself in him. If it wasn’t for his respect for me and my respect for him, along the way people tried to get him to do more things that I kind of did. Whether it’s a phone call to me or just a ‘no,’ he’s a great kid. He's a wonderful kid. His only limitation is his height. That’s it. There ain’t nothing in the world that can stop him. Unless he can grow eight inches taller, that’s the only thing in the world that can stop that kid. That’s a formidable resume right there. That kid deserves everything. The sky is the limit for him, and to be compared to his 4.3 and the 40-yard dash, delivering that spear, man, I’ll take that," Goldberg said. [From 38:42 to 39:38]

Goldberg comments on teased final WWE storyline with Gunther

In October 2024, Atlanta, Georgia hosted WWE Bad Blood. Hometown hero Goldberg was present at the show with his wife and son. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther took the opportunity to mock the WCW legend.

Recounting the segment while conversing with Ariel Helwani, the former Universal Champion admitted giving The Ring General a beating would be a satisfactory conclusion to that angle. More importantly, it is a passing of the torch moment.

"He’s the new generation. I’m the old generation. It’s kind of like a passing of the torch in a way. I wouldn’t turn that one down by any stretch of the imagination," Goldberg said, before adding, "You don’t ever open your mouth in front of my wife and my son negatively about me."

Whether it is Gunther or Bron Breakker, Goldberg feels his final match should do well in the long run, business-wise, supposedly ruling out programs with stars who do not need a win over the WCW legend. He also confessed it was not going to happen soon.

