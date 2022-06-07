"It's not gonna be over"- WWE Legend explains Seth Rollins' actions on RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins ambushing Cody Rhodes with a sledgehammer on this week's RAW.

After losing to the American Nightmare for the third time at Hell in a Cell, Seth came out on RAW during the former's promo to congratulate him for the hard-fought victory. However, The Visionary's words were a ruse as he attacked Cody when the latter was returning to the backstage area.

Speaking about the incident on RAW Talk, Jerry Lawler detailed that Cody was stupid to believe that Rollins came out in good faith.

"If you're asking Seth Freakin Rollins, it's never enough. It's not gonna be over until Seth Rollins says it's over. I was so surprised at the stupidity, the naivety of Cody Rhodes tonight. Seth even sucked all the announcers, the moronic announcers in on this thing. Oh, they were so disappointed, they were like, 'Seth should be ashamed of himself.' Come on! you guys see Seth Freakin Rollins every week." (0:20-0:47)

The wrestling veteran continued:

You know Seth Rollins is the kind of guy that would lock somebody in the trunk of their car and then help their family look for them. He will stoop to absolutely anything. I was shocked that how was everybody was shocked by what Seth did tonight? Come on! Like I said, this is going to be over when Seth says it's over." (0:48-1:07)

Check out the video below:

Seth Rollins reacts after his assault on Cody Rhodes during WWE RAW

The feud between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes looks far from over. While the latter has made his intentions to win the world championship in WWE clear, The Visionary has always been a thorn in his pursuit for the gold.

Last night at WWE Hell in a Cell, Cody once again defeated Seth Freakin' Rollins, this time with a torn pectoral muscle. However, the former WWE Champion was back for more on the red brand, assaulting Cody with a sledgehammer.

Seth later explained his actions on Twitter, stating that he did it for the love of the game, which was a subtle dig at Cody Rhodes, who posted the same message after last night's match.

The feud between the two has been enthralling so far. With Seth getting more desperate for a win, it will be interesting to see how WWE books the return of Cody Rhodes after his surgery.

