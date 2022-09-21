"That was his life" - Hall of Famer details the insane schedule of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently disclosed how long Vince McMahon would sleep per night while he was still the CEO of the company.

Vince McMahon resigned from WWE on July 22nd. His retirement shocked the wrestling world as the former CEO had recently made a couple of appearances on RAW and SmackDown. Vince allegedly issued hush money payments to a former female employee. John Laurinaitis was also dismissed from the company as a result of the scandal.

Triple H replaced John as EVP of Talent Relations and was recently named Chief Content Officer for the company. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named the new co-CEOS after Vince's departure.

Speaking with AJ Singh on "The Wrassingh Show," the Olympic Gold Medalist revealed how little Vince McMahon used to sleep back in the day:

"He wanted to be in control of everything," said Angle. "What he did in that company, he really literally couldn't get any more than two hours of sleep a night. Because he was so damn busy and that is what he did. He slept from three to five in the morning. He would work out from one to three in the morning, sleep from three to five in the morning, and get up to start working all day. [15:09 - 15:29]

Kurt continued to outline Vince's insane schedule back in the day and noted that the company was a big part of the 77-year-old's life:

"He'd go to TVs, do the TVs, and at the end of TVs he would drive to a hotel, drop his stuff off, and go to the gym in the middle of the night, work out and then go to sleep for two hours. That was his life and WWE was a big part of his life," he added. [15:30 - 15:46]

Kurt Angle appears on WWE RAW

Kurt Angle appeared on the August 29th edition of WWE RAW in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Hall of Famer sat ringside for a tag team match between Alpha Academy and The Street Profits.

Montez Ford picked up the win for The Street Profits after connecting with a Frog Splash on Chad Gable. After the match, Kurt Angle relived one of his iconic moments of his career with The Street Profits ringside. The Olympic Gold Medalist spit out the drink that they gave him and opted to chug some milk instead.

Kurt Angle served as the RAW GM in WWE from April 2017 until December 2018. He currently hosts his own podcast and it will be interesting to see if he makes any other appearances in WWE in the future.

