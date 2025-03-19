WWE legend explains whether Triple H owes John Cena

Triple H and John Cena have done it all in WWE. They have wrestled each other countless times, including a WrestleMania show-closer. But what does The Game owe Cena at this stage of either man's career?

On Kliq This, co-host Sean Oliver wondered whether John Cena should turn babyface before his farewell tour ends. He asked Kevin Nash whether the billion-dollar company's Chief Content Officer Triple H owes The Cenation Leader that much.

Kevin Nash mentioned the good things Cena had done in the last two decades, including his record-breaking 650 wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He noted that nobody could take all of those things away from a veteran who was only out for one last hurrah. The WWE Hall of Famer then responded to Oliver's question:

"If he wants it," Kevin Nash said matter-of-factly. "I think when John comes back, if I'm in charge, John comes to me and he goes, 'Kev, I want to do a retirement thing.' I don't know if it was even pitched—if Paul [Triple H] said, 'Hey, what do you think about a heel turn before you go through the back door,' and John says, 'Yeah, as long as you can rectify it,' [then that's that]," Kevin Nash said. [From 1:31 to 1:58]

The Hall of Famer further explained that wrestling fans are smart today, so even if Cena wrestled his last match as a heel, the live crowd may want to cheer for him.

John Cena's heel turn is already working wonders for Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Although Cody Rhodes had a wonderful story at last year's WrestleMania, where he became WWE Champion for the first time in his lengthy career, his subsequent reign left much to be desired. This had to do with the lack of a heel who was on his level and could give him a run for his money. Enter John Cena.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray noted after this past Monday's RAW promo that John Cena has achieved his ultimate goal already, which is to put over The American Nightmare as the next big babyface star and also the face of the company.

