"I didn't think in any of my dreams"- WWE legend opens up on facing Becky Lynch in a dream match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita opened up about her ongoing feud with Becky Lynch, stating that she did not think of facing The Man in her wildest dreams.

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw Lita come face-to-face with Big Time Becks. The war of words between the two soon became a physical altercation as Becky Lynch tried to attack Lita, but the WWE Hall of Famer had the last laugh as she nailed The Man with a moonsault.

Speaking on RAW Talk this week, the former Women's Champion stated that it's wild and unexpected where she is at this stage of her career.

"I mean, I'm the girl that shows up at the Hall of Fame and WrestleMania once a year, says hi. I didn't think in any of my dreams [facing Becky in 2022]. I'm not a planner but I did not plan for this. It's crazy. In one way it feels like totally wild, but in another way, I feel pretty good. It's like wearing old shoes," Lita said. (01:53 onwards)

The former Team Xtreme member also reflected on her in-ring brawl with The RAW Women's Champion, stating it will be fun going up against her at the Elimination Chamber.

"If I didn't get to her with words, I ended up getting back to her with that moonsault. But yeah, she brought it though. She definitely showed she had fire with her words. But she, she caught me one pretty good. So yeah here we are like we're both gonna give it our all and see who comes out on top," Lita added.

Lita will face Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber

Lita returned to WWE programming last month before Royal Rumble. The four-time women's champion initially teased going after Charlotte Flair after laying out The Queen with a Twist of Fate.

However, The Extreme Diva showed up on the red brand two weeks back, where she confronted Becky Lynch before challenging her to a title match at the Elimination Chamber. The match was made official after the latter accepted the challenge.

The match at Elimination Chamber will be Lita's first singles match in almost 10 years. The WWE legend recently competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match where she eliminated long-time rival Mickie James before being thrown out by Charlotte Flair.

Are you excited to see Lita return to singles action? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

