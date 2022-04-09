"No chemistry, none!" - WWE Legend is not a fan of Roman Reigns feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns ended the first SmackDown after WrestleMania 38 by sending a big statement as he laid Shinsuke Nakamura in the middle of the ring after a vicious beatdown.

Based on the SmackDown booking, the Japanese star is next in line for a shot at Reigns' Universal Championship, but Dutch Mantell wasn't too convinced by the program, and he revealed the biggest reason why while speaking on this week's Smack Talk.

The legendary wrestling manager hasn't seen much of Nakamura and Reigns together but feels that superstars lack chemistry when working against each other.

"Okay. When I saw both of them in the ring, Nakamura and Roman, (there was) no chemistry. None!" stated Dutch Mantell. "Still, there was no chemistry. Well, he walked to the ring and what's he going to do? Is he going in there to hug him? Didn't he beat the cr*p out of him?" [55:30 - 55:53]

Dutch Mantell says Randy Orton should have confronted Roman Reigns instead of Shinsuke Nakamura

Dutch Mantell revealed that amongst all the superstars currently in the WWE, Randy Orton was the company's best option to take on the Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns has already planted the seeds of a potential feud as he told The Usos to pursue the RAW Tag Team Championship, which is currently held by RK-Bro.

"I think all you'd have to do is have Orton walk out there and say, 'Watch your back, or I'm on my way or whatever.' And end it! It doesn't matter. He wants to go for the title. He tells the whole story by being there," added Dutch. [56:05 - 56:24]

Dutch Mantell spoke at length about the benefits of booking Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton, and you can read more on that right here.

Roman Reigns is the undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and betting odds suggest he will not drop the title until the end of 2022.

However, is WWE making the right decision by pushing Nakamura for a brief angle with Reigns? Should the creative team have gone ahead with Randy Orton? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

