Potential spoiler on how long Roman Reigns' WWE title run could go

Roman Reigns added yet another feather to his cap this past weekend at WrestleMania 38 by defeating Brock Lesnar to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

According to the latest odds on BetOnline, Reigns is expected to hold at least one of the two titles by the end of 2022. The Tribal Chief is favored to still be a WWE Champion or a Universal Champion by the end of the year. The odds are as follows -

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Roman Reigns holding a top singles title by the end of 2022 (-150) vs. Roman Reigns not holding a top singles title by the end of 2022 (+110).

The Tribal Chief won the Universal Championship all the way back at WWE Payback 2020 by defeating "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match. He has since held the Universal title for over 580 days and is now also the WWE Champion following his WrestleMania 38 main event victory over Brock Lesnar.

Who could be Roman Reigns' next opponent after WrestleMania 38?

The Tribal Chief has been in a feud with Brock Lesnar since last year's WWE SummerSlam 2021. Following his victory over The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 38, it appears their feud is over.

According to the latest reports, Reigns is expected to next start a feud with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

"Based on the cards for post-WrestleMania live events, it looks like Drew McIntyre is next in line for new Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns."

Having defeated several top stars on the WWE roster over the last year and a half, there are only a select few names left who can realistically be a threat to Reigns' world title run. One of these names is Drew McIntyre, who is one of WWE's biggest babyfaces.

With The Tribal Chief currently holding two world titles, can McIntyre take one of the two from him and possibly move over to Monday Night RAW?

