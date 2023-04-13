WWE Legend feels he would have to "gain 50 pounds" and find a "homeless guy" to introduce a character at Backlash

WWE Backlash is right around the corner, but if a particular legend has to portray a character suggested by a fan, he needs to start work immediately. MVP has jokingly suggested the changes he would need to make to himself to portray the version of himself as suggested on Twitter.

WWE 2K23 has shown MVP represented backstage in the MyRise career mode of the game. While it has received a lot of critical appreciation for the story told this time, the legend himself feels that his portrayal on the show was quite unbelievable.

He called out the treatment he had received, saying that the suit he was wearing in the game was cheap, and on top of that, it had no pocket square. He also noted that he was "cockeyed" and looked overweight in the game. As a man who prides himself on his appearance, this was quite an offense.

A fan has begged MVP to "bust this drip" at WWE Backlash. The star had quite a hilarious reaction to it, saying that he would need to gain 50 pounds immediately before the show. He again made fun of the suit as well, saying that he would have to find a homeless guy with a suit who was willing to sell it to him before the Backlash event.

"I would have to gain 50 pounds and fund a homeless guy with a suit willing to sell it," he wrote.

WWE has reportedly dropped the idea of bringing back the Hurt Business ahead of Backlash

MVP made The Hurt Business one of the top factions in WWE for a while.

It also helped make Bobby Lashley the superstar he needed to be to finally capture the world title. There were rumors that MVP would eventually bring back the Hurt Business.

However, there's no chance of the faction reuniting now. A report by Dave Meltzer ahead of Backlash stated that WWE had dropped the idea altogether.

“They have started it and totally dropped it. Yeah, I mean, we haven’t seen MVP around. We haven’t seen Cedric or Shelton around, nothing."

The original idea of breaking The Hurt Business apart has been unpopular. Hopefully, one day, the team can reunite again.

