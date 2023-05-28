WWE Legend fires shots at Roman Reigns' "impressive" reign; compares it to own title reign that was 10 times longer

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) recently congratulated Roman Reigns on completing 1000 days as champion.

Reigns won the Universal Championship back at Payback 2020. Since then, The Tribal Cheif has been at the top of the mountain in WWE, smashing any challengers that stood in his way. With this 1000-day plus reign, Roman joins the elite ranks of former champions such as Perdro Morales, Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, and Bob Backlund, who had also held the title for over a thousand days.

In a recent tweet, Madusa congratulated Reigns for the major milestone. She also compared his run to her title reign back in the 90s. She was a three-time Women's Champion, with her last run coming in 1995.

Blayze took the title and moved to WCW after her contract ran out and was infamously seen dumping the Women's title into a garbage bin. She was stripped of the title by WWE but was never defeated for the championship.

"1,000 days is impressive! But for me, it’s been 28 YEARS and #imstillchampion #WWENOC"

Roman Reigns' 1000-day reign was marred by Jimmy Uso turning on him

At Night of Champions Premium Live Event, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa were on a mission to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Things started going out of control when Roman bumped into the referee. The Usos interfered and planted Zayn and KO with Superkicks. However, Sami ducked one of the kicks, and it accidentally caught The Enforcer. This enraged Roman, and he started shoving Jimmy and Jey inside the ring.

Jimmy Uso finally snapped and decked The Tribal Chief with a Superkick from behind, leaving everyone shocked. Jimmy then hit Reigns with another kick before taking Jey and leaving the Jeddah Super Dome. All this chaos led to KO and Zayn retaining their titles after Sami pinned Solo.

With the Bloodline in disarray, Paul Heyman informed fans that the issue would be addressed this week on SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see how Roman reacts to this event that ruined the 1000th day of his reign.

