WWE legend forged Hulk Hogan's autographs, according to Hall of Famer

Hulk Hogan was WWE's most marketable superstar throughout the 1980s and early 1990s. However, according to Greg Valentine, some of the two-time Hall of Famer's merchandise was not as authentic as fans were led to believe.

As WWE's marquee attraction, Hogan was the company's top merchandise seller at the height of his popularity. Fans could buy dozens of Hulkster items, including signed 8x10 pictures of the wrestling icon.

In a recent WSI interview, Valentine said he and fellow Hall of Famer The Honky Tonk Man always write their own signatures on merchandise. Hogan, by contrast, allegedly allowed his former tag team partner Brutus Beefcake to sign autographs for him.

"I understand Beefcake used to have pictures of him and Hulk, and he'd sign Hulk's name," Valentine stated. "At least Honky came over and actually gave me his autograph. Everybody's autograph, you could tell [if] it's a phony." [1:07:21 – 1:07:37]

Brutus Beefcake and Hulk Hogan's WWE tag team partnership

Although their relationship has become strained in recent years, Brutus Beefcake and Hulk Hogan were close friends during their wrestling careers. They feuded over the WWE Championship at several live events between 1984 and 1986 before becoming tag team partners in 1989.

One of their most notable matches took place at SummerSlam 1989, where they defeated Randy Savage and Zeus.

Known as The Mega Maniacs, Beefcake and Hogan also beat IRS and Ted Di Biase Sr. via disqualification in a tag title match at WrestleMania 9.

