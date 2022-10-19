WWE Legend Dutch Mantell has given his honest thoughts on former Superstar Damien Sandow.

Sandow had a few WWE developmental runs that left much to be desired in the early and late 2000s. Eventually, he would be brought to the company's main roster as 'The Intellectual Savior of the Masses' in 2010. Here he would enjoy success as a tag team champion, and Mr. Money In The Bank. He garnered further tag team success alongside The Miz when he portrayed his stunt double Damian Mizdow, initially beginning as a comedy gimmick.

Now, former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell has given his thoughts on the former Aron Rex. During a recent clip uploaded to the Story Time with Dutch Mantell YouTube Channel, the former Zeb Colter discussed the real-life Aron Stevens. Mantell praised his ability to make the most out of what he was given from a creative standpoint. Dutch was initially asked about making the best out of bad gimmicks, and was reminded of Sandow thereafter.

"Damien Sandow, I don't care what you gave him. If you said 'take this gimmick, I want you to work with it.' and he'd come back, and he'd have something. Whether it was a comedy gimmick, a stupid gimmick, he'd make it even stupider. But it would be something that you could watch," he said. [0:40 - 1:04]

When was Damien Sandow's final WWE match?

'The Intellectual Savior of the Masses' departed the McMahon-run empire back in May 2016.

However, his final match with the company occurred during a taping for WWE Main Event on May 3rd, 2016. Sandow took on WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil in that match in a losing effort.

Mike D. @DouceyD



Titus O'Neil vs Damian Sandow



Sandow fought both of the Prime Time Players in his farewell tour of the #NowWatching WWE Main EventTitus O'Neil vs Damian SandowSandow fought both of the Prime Time Players in his farewell tour of the #WWE #NowWatching WWE Main EventTitus O'Neil vs Damian Sandow Sandow fought both of the Prime Time Players in his farewell tour of the #WWE

The night before, he also competed in a battle royal on Monday Night RAW, which was won by The Bulgarian Brute Rusev, now Miro in AEW.

What did you think of Dutch Mantell's comments? Were you a fan of Damien Sandow in the WWE? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give credit to Story Time with Dutch Mantell, and H/T Sportskeeda for transcriptions.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes