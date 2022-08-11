WWE legend gives the reason why The Shield is not an "iconic" faction (Exclusive)

Although The New Day is the longest-tenured faction in WWE history, the individual impact that the three members of The Shield have had remains unmatched - at least in this generation. However, WWE legend Road Dogg revealed why he doesn't believe the trio is as iconic as D-Generation X and New World Order.

The stable produced three individual world champions: Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley). The three were catapulted to major success in the industry, whether within the realm of WWE or outside of it.

However, former DX member Road Dogg doesn't believe that the trio of Reigns, Rollins, and Ambrose belong in the same conversation as legendary factions like nWo and DX.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Road Dogg, aka Brian James, stated that while they were a dominant trio that became stars individually, their legacy as a faction isn't as iconic as many make it out to be:

"They were great, and some great individual stars came out of there, but I would actually argue that individually, their legacies outweigh the legacies of The Shield. I think it was a cool, dominant trio. I don't see them as this iconic, classic faction. I think their singles runs have pushed them further than The Shield ever would," the legend said. (0:38-1:15)

You can watch the full video below:

The Shield's tenure was far shorter than most remember

What many forget about The Shield is the fact that their first run lasted less than two years. It began in November 2012 and ended by June 2014 - making it a run of just 19 months.

The reality is that they were always going to be pushed as three individual stars, with Roman Reigns being the long-term focus. The trio would have reunion runs between 2017 and 2019 but couldn't replicate the magic of the original run.

They had one last match together in April 2019 as Dean Ambrose left WWE to go to AEW for another legendary run on his own. Rollins later admitted that the next time we see the trio together would be in the Hall of Fame.

