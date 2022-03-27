"One of the greatest characters"- WWE legend heaps praise on Stone Cold Steve Austin

Diamond Dallas Page was full of praise for Stone Cold Steve Austin ahead of the latter's return to WWE, stating that The Texas Rattlesnake would be one of the greatest of all time if he could wrestle for a little longer.

Stone Cold suffered several injuries during his in-ring career, and his time in the squared circle would ultimately be cut short in 2003. Over the course of his career, Austin constantly took damage to his knees, and a botched piledriver from Owen Hart resulted in a legitimate neck injury and temporary paralysis for him.

Speaking about Austin's return at WrestleMania in an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, DDP discussed Stone Cold's status in the top echelons of pro wrestling.

Here's what the WWE Hall of Famer had to say:

"If you look at the greatest talents of all time, Steve Austin is right there...[Hulk] Hogan is the greatest of all time as far as personality. Ric Flair is the greatest of all time as a worker but they both had like 30 years. Steve Austin may be 15, maybe not even 14, and in the last six years of his career, he was an icon." [1:41- 2:26]

DDP also revealed that Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the greatest characters in pro wrestling and would still be wrestling today if not for injuries.

"If he could have kept that going, if he didn't get dropped on his head, Steve would still be wrestling today. He would be in and out of there like [Roddy] Piper. He's just, to me, one of the greatest characters and the greatest interviewer. When he and Rock were together, that was magic s**t," DDP added. [2:27 to 2:59]

You can check out the interview below:

DDP would love Stone Cold Steve Austin to have a match at WWE WrestleMania 38

Diamond Dallas Page wouldn't be surprised if Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestles at The Show of Shows, after earlier being skeptical about it.

The former WCW star stated in the same interview that The Texas Rattlesnake will come in 'looking amazing' ahead of his confrontation with Kevin Owens on the KO Show at WrestleMania.

KO and Stone Cold will come face-to-face at The Showcase of The Immortals after the former repeatedly insulted Austin's home state of Texas before calling him out to be a special guest on his talk show.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Wrestling Shoot Interviews and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

Edited by Debottam Saha