×
Create
Notifications

"One of the greatest characters"- WWE legend heaps praise on Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin will return to WWE at WrestleMania
Stone Cold Steve Austin will return to WWE at WrestleMania
Vivek Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 27, 2022 01:27 PM IST
News

Diamond Dallas Page was full of praise for Stone Cold Steve Austin ahead of the latter's return to WWE, stating that The Texas Rattlesnake would be one of the greatest of all time if he could wrestle for a little longer.

Stone Cold suffered several injuries during his in-ring career, and his time in the squared circle would ultimately be cut short in 2003. Over the course of his career, Austin constantly took damage to his knees, and a botched piledriver from Owen Hart resulted in a legitimate neck injury and temporary paralysis for him.

Speaking about Austin's return at WrestleMania in an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, DDP discussed Stone Cold's status in the top echelons of pro wrestling.

Here's what the WWE Hall of Famer had to say:

"If you look at the greatest talents of all time, Steve Austin is right there...[Hulk] Hogan is the greatest of all time as far as personality. Ric Flair is the greatest of all time as a worker but they both had like 30 years. Steve Austin may be 15, maybe not even 14, and in the last six years of his career, he was an icon." [1:41- 2:26]

DDP also revealed that Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the greatest characters in pro wrestling and would still be wrestling today if not for injuries.

"If he could have kept that going, if he didn't get dropped on his head, Steve would still be wrestling today. He would be in and out of there like [Roddy] Piper. He's just, to me, one of the greatest characters and the greatest interviewer. When he and Rock were together, that was magic s**t," DDP added. [2:27 to 2:59]

You can check out the interview below:

DDP would love Stone Cold Steve Austin to have a match at WWE WrestleMania 38

Diamond Dallas Page wouldn't be surprised if Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestles at The Show of Shows, after earlier being skeptical about it.

The former WCW star stated in the same interview that The Texas Rattlesnake will come in 'looking amazing' ahead of his confrontation with Kevin Owens on the KO Show at WrestleMania.

"Stone Cold" @FightOwensFight #WWERaw https://t.co/W3T4f5Gv0I

KO and Stone Cold will come face-to-face at The Showcase of The Immortals after the former repeatedly insulted Austin's home state of Texas before calling him out to be a special guest on his talk show.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Wrestling Shoot Interviews and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

Edited by Debottam Saha
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी