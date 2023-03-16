WWE legend has hilarious advice for Finn Balor ahead of Hell in a Cell

Finn Balor recently asked for advice, and a WWE Hall of Famer answered the call.

This week the leader of The Judgment Day sent a tweet to Mick Foley asking for advice on how to tackle his Hell in a Cell match against Edge at WrestleMania 39.

It certainly makes sense why Balor would reach out to Mick, as no one in the history of WWE has more memorable Hell in a Cell moments than Foley does.

While Balor might have been expecting an actual reply, he got one from the Hardcore Legend, who offered him some hilarious advice for his Hell in a Cell match next month.

"@FinnBalor Hello Finn, This is Mick! Remember, you are asking a guy who has never actually won one of these. Probably best to study every single thing I did in my #HIAC matches...and then do the exact opposite. When in doubt, use the abs," Mick Foley said in a tweet.

Will Finn Balor survive Edge inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39?

It makes sense for Finn Balor to seek advice for his WrestleMania Hell in a Cell match, as he's never stepped inside this structure to compete before.

On the other hand, Edge has competed in two and has a record of one win and one loss.

The Rated R Superstar lost to The Undertaker at SummerSlam 2008 but defeated Seth "Freakin" Rollins at Crown Jewel 2021.

There's a good chance that Edge's experience inside the demonic structure will prove to be the difference at WrestleMania 39.

But if Balor can defeat Edge, it would likely solidify him as a WWE main-eventer for years to come.

What do you make of Mick Foley's advice? Do you think it was good enough to help Finn Balor defeat The Rated R Superstar at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

