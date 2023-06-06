WWE legend hints at unknown romance while addressing Jennifer Aniston and Rey Mysterio's dating rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently commented on the rumors that suggested that Rey Mysterio dated Hollywood megastar, Jennifer Aniston.

Aniston was one of the biggest stars of the 1990s as she starred in Friends. Meanwhile, Mysterio was an active in-ring competitor in WCW. During that period, a gossip magazine claimed that the Master of the 619 was in a romantic relationship with Aniston. However, Mysterio later refuted these rumors.

During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked by his co-host Brad Gilmore about the rumored romance between Jennifer Aniston and Rey Mysterio.

"You know what, I think I do remember hearing something about that [Mysterio and Aniston's rumor]. I mean, I think I remember hearing something about that but don't confirm me on it or anything like that. But I do, I think I remember hearing something about that," he said.

While answering the question, the WWE legend seemingly hinted at another unknown romantic relationship. However, he refused to reveal any details.

"I thought you was gonna say somebody else and I was gonna say, 'oh yeah, that's true.' [What is it? You can't leave us on that.] Look bro, stories, you know, certain stories that hasn't been reported that's out there in the public, you know what I mean, a lot of people may not know about, I can't talk about them," Booker added. [24:11 - 24:47]

What did WWE legend Rey Mysterio say about the Jennifer Aniston rumors?

Rey Mysterio first addressed the rumored romance between him and Jennifer Aniston in his autobiography 'Rey Mysterio: Behind the Mask.' He stated that he had no idea where it came from.

The WWE Hall of Famer disclosed that he found the rumors funny and even showed the story to his wife.

"I remember in 1997 there were some stories going around that I was dating Jennifer Aniston, the actress who at the time was in the popular TV show Friends. The National Enquirer even printed a story about how we were an item. I have no idea what that was about or where it came from. Maybe somebody wanted to get my name out there and started the rumor. Anyway, I thought it was funny. I even showed the story to my wife- best coming from me, no?" Rey wrote.

𝕵𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖎𝖊 @jussiejussie I found a gossip mag from 1997 and I think Jennifer Aniston really wanted a chance with Rey Mysterio I found a gossip mag from 1997 and I think Jennifer Aniston really wanted a chance with Rey Mysterio https://t.co/02SwnG4sxB

